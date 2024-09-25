Left Menu

Teenager Stabs Police Constable Father to Death Over Car Keys

A police head constable in Uttar Pradesh was fatally stabbed by his teenage son following a dispute over car keys. The incident took place in Yamunapuram Colony. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the constable succumbed to his injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police head constable in Uttar Pradesh was fatally stabbed by his teenage son on Wednesday after a disagreement over car keys, police confirmed.

The tragedy unfolded in Yamunapuram Colony under the Kotwali Dehat area. Circle Officer (CO) Shankar Prasad identified the victim as Head Constable Praveen Kumar, 48, who served at the Power Corporation.

The confrontation arose when Kumar's son, around 15 years old, demanded the car keys. An argument ensued, escalating to the son attacking his father with a knife. Despite being rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Noida, Kumar did not survive. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

