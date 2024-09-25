Teenager Stabs Police Constable Father to Death Over Car Keys

A police head constable in Uttar Pradesh was fatally stabbed by his teenage son on Wednesday after a disagreement over car keys, police confirmed.

The tragedy unfolded in Yamunapuram Colony under the Kotwali Dehat area. Circle Officer (CO) Shankar Prasad identified the victim as Head Constable Praveen Kumar, 48, who served at the Power Corporation.

The confrontation arose when Kumar's son, around 15 years old, demanded the car keys. An argument ensued, escalating to the son attacking his father with a knife. Despite being rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Noida, Kumar did not survive. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.

