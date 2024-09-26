Explosion at California Courthouse Injures Two, Suspect Detained

An explosive device, allegedly set intentionally, injured two individuals at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California on Wednesday. Authorities have detained one person of interest in connection with the incident.

The blast occurred shortly after 8:45 a.m. in the small city of Santa Maria, located in Santa Barbara County on California's central coast. According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff Public Information Officer Raquel Zick, both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The courthouse complex was closed for the day, with all courtroom calendars canceled. Governor Gavin Newsom's office stated it is monitoring the situation in coordination with local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)