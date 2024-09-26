Left Menu

Haitian PM Urges Swift Global Action Against Capital's Armed Gangs

Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille emphasized the critical need for international support to combat armed gangs controlling Port-au-Prince. Amid escalating violence, disrupted imports, and ongoing kidnappings, he stressed the urgency of troop deployment and funding. U.N. mandates and humanitarian efforts remain underfunded as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 01:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 01:52 IST
Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille said Wednesday that the Caribbean nation is far from winning its battle against armed gangs controlling most of Port-au-Prince, while an imminent United Nations deadline for much-needed support looms.

"We're nowhere near winning this, and the reality is that we won't without your help," Conille stated at the U.N. General Assembly. "The Haitian people are watching with cautious optimism, hoping to see clear results."

Conille detailed a gang attack on the capital's main port, a crucial entry point for funds and goods, contributing to escalating violence that has closed seaports and even the international airport for months this year. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions and $160 million in assistance to Haiti.

While around 3,100 troops have been pledged, only 400 are currently deployed. The U.N. Security Council will vote on renewing its one-year mandate on Sept. 30, amid drastically underfunded missions. Kenyan official Musalia Mudavadi urged for pledged troops to be deployed quickly as security deteriorates.

The number of internally displaced people has surged to over 700,000, with half of the country suffering from hunger. Conille's government aims to hold the first elections since 2016 by November 2025, investing part of the $140 million needed for a constitutional referendum and elections, despite severe insecurity.

