Proposed 21-Day Ceasefire in Lebanon Conflict Gaining Traction at UN

Efforts to secure a 21-day ceasefire in the Lebanese conflict between Israel and Hezbollah gained momentum at the United Nations on Wednesday. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, speaking outside a U.N. Security Council meeting, stated that significant progress had been made, urging both parties to accept the proposal swiftly to protect civilians and facilitate diplomatic negotiations.

The conflict, marked by aggressive Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah rocket attacks, has displaced approximately half a million Lebanese. Israel's military chief hinted at a possible ground assault, while the U.S. aimed to deescalate the situation and enable displaced residents to return home. The clash has placed additional political pressure on the Biden administration to broker peace.

World leaders have expressed concern over the escalating violence, which runs parallel to Israel's war in Gaza. Israeli and Hezbollah forces have intensified their attacks, leading to significant casualties and mass displacements. The situation remains tense, with the international community calling for immediate steps towards a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)