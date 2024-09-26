The bodies of 13 sub-Saharan African migrants were recovered from Tunisia's Mediterranean coast this week, as authorities grapple with unauthorized boat crossings from North Africa to Europe.

Roninian Coast Guard officials reported the bodies were found near Mahdia, a coastal town not far from the Italian island of Lampedusa, a popular starting point for many migrants. Spokesperson Ferid Ben Jha confirmed an ongoing investigation into the men's origins. Many migrants risk the treacherous Mediterranean journey to escape poverty, war, and persecution.

Efforts to patrol waters, bolstered by European funding, have reduced crossings. Over 10,000 migrants reached Italy from Tunisia in the first half of this year—less than a third compared to last year. However, the situation prompts increased tensions in encampments along Tunisia's coast where migrants, local residents, and security forces often clash.

