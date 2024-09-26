Left Menu

BJP Alleges Major GST Corruption in West Bengal

The BJP in West Bengal has accused a gang, allegedly supported by some TMC leaders, of defrauding crores by falsely collecting GST from goods vehicles in the northern districts. The allegations were made by Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. TMC denies any involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:59 IST
BJP Alleges Major GST Corruption in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal BJP has accused a gang, allegedly backed by certain TMC leaders, of swindling crores under the guise of collecting GST from goods vehicles in the northern districts.

Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar brought these allegations to light during a press conference, naming an individual as the ringleader of this fraudulent scheme.

'The extent of corruption under TMC rule has crossed all boundaries,' Majumdar stated, adding that he will raise the matter with Delhi authorities.

However, TMC leaders including Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb refuted these claims, asserting that GST cannot be collected in such a manner and denying any TMC affiliation with the alleged corrupt individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024