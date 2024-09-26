BJP Alleges Major GST Corruption in West Bengal

The West Bengal BJP has accused a gang, allegedly backed by certain TMC leaders, of swindling crores under the guise of collecting GST from goods vehicles in the northern districts.

Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar brought these allegations to light during a press conference, naming an individual as the ringleader of this fraudulent scheme.

'The extent of corruption under TMC rule has crossed all boundaries,' Majumdar stated, adding that he will raise the matter with Delhi authorities.

However, TMC leaders including Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb refuted these claims, asserting that GST cannot be collected in such a manner and denying any TMC affiliation with the alleged corrupt individuals.

