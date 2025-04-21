Left Menu

Sukanta Majumdar Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence Response

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar visited Samserganj in Murshidabad, criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's absence following communal violence. He assured residents of support and stressed the need for a permanent BSF camp. Majumdar demanded an NIA probe into recent killings, questioning Banerjee's leadership and the response from civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samserganj | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:18 IST
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister, visited the violence-stricken areas of Samserganj in Murshidabad district. During his visit, he criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not visiting the region despite the gravity of the situation.

Majumdar accused the Chief Minister of neglecting the Hindu victims of the April 11-12 communal violence, as he observed the ruins of vandalized religious sites. He emphasized that respect for religion involves honoring all faiths equally.

Highlighting the need for security, Majumdar called for a permanent BSF camp in the area and urged an NIA probe into targeted killings, asserting that the Centre will ensure justice for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

