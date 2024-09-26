Gujarat Man Sentenced for Involvement in Pakistan-Led Espionage Ring
Anas Yakub Giteli from Gujarat has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment by a special NIA court for his involvement in a Pakistan-led espionage ring involving an Indian Army personnel. The case, initially registered by Uttar Pradesh Police, was taken over by NIA in February 2021.
- Country:
- India
Anas Yakub Giteli of Gujarat has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment by a special NIA court for his involvement in a Pakistan-led espionage ring, as per an official statement released on Thursday.
Giteli received multiple sentences ranging from 3 to 5 years, with all sentences running concurrently. He was arrested along with Indian Army signalman Saurabh Sharma in January 2021. The NIA took over the case from Uttar Pradesh Police in February 2021 and filed a charge sheet in July 2021. Sharma was sentenced last month.
The investigation revealed that Sharma was lured by a Defence/ISI-operated pseudonymous entity named 'Neha Sharma' and shared secret information about the Indian Army. Funds for the espionage were sourced from both Pakistani agents and Giteli. The investigation uncovered that the duo frequently deleted incriminating digital footprints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hurricane Francine Batters Louisiana: Evacuations and Power Outages Follow
North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles Amid Rising Tensions
Rory McIlroy Envisions Unified Golf Future Amid PGA and LIV Divide
Boeing Faces Strike Decision by 33,000 Assembly Workers
Australia to Impose Heavy Fines on Tech Giants for Misinformation