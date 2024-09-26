Sudan's Military Leader Calls for End to War Amidst Regional Interference

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's army, declared his support on Thursday for efforts to end the ongoing, devastating war in Sudan. He stressed that any resolution must address the 'occupation' of national territory by the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York, General al-Burhan highlighted the external influences exacerbating the conflict. He accused regional states of providing crucial support to the RSF, including funding, weapons, and mercenaries, though he refrained from naming specific countries.

His remarks come amid increasing international pressure for peace and stability in Sudan, a nation that has been gripped by violence and power struggles for years.

