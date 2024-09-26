Left Menu

Sudan's Military Leader Calls for End to War Amidst Regional Interference

The head of Sudan's army, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, voiced support for ending the nation's war, emphasizing that the resolution must remove the 'occupation' by the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, he accused regional states of funding and arming the RSF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:48 IST
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's army, declared his support on Thursday for efforts to end the ongoing, devastating war in Sudan. He stressed that any resolution must address the 'occupation' of national territory by the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York, General al-Burhan highlighted the external influences exacerbating the conflict. He accused regional states of providing crucial support to the RSF, including funding, weapons, and mercenaries, though he refrained from naming specific countries.

His remarks come amid increasing international pressure for peace and stability in Sudan, a nation that has been gripped by violence and power struggles for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

