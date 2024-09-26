Government Blocks Websites Exposing Aadhaar and PAN Card Details

The Indian government has taken decisive action by blocking multiple websites found to be exposing citizens' sensitive personal information, including Aadhaar and PAN Card details, as per an official statement issued on Thursday.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) discovered security weaknesses leading to this urgent move. ''The government has prioritized cyber security and the protection of personal data,'' said the statement from the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reported the issue to the police for violating the prohibition on public display of Aadhaar information. The Ministry stressed that state IT secretaries could help affected parties file complaints and seek compensation under the IT Act. Additionally, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, is nearing finalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)