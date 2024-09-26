Israel Resists Ceasefire Calls, Escalates Strikes in Lebanon

Israel has dismissed global demands for a ceasefire against Hezbollah, pressing forward with military action that has killed hundreds in Lebanon and escalated regional tensions. Despite appeals from the U.S. and other allies, Israel continues its offensive.

An Israeli airstrike near Beirut resulted in two fatalities and numerous injuries, marking the latest in a series of targeted attacks against senior Hezbollah figures. Smoke and destruction were visible in areas housing Hezbollah facilities.

Israel prepares for a potential ground invasion, while Hezbollah counters with missile strikes. Amid increasing violence, diplomatic efforts continue, but Israel's focus remains on securing its northern border and repatriating displaced residents.

