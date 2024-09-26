Left Menu

Israel Resists Ceasefire Calls, Escalates Strikes in Lebanon

Israel defies international calls for a ceasefire, continuing airstrikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. These strikes result in significant casualties and escalate fears of a broader conflict. The U.S., among others, urges diplomacy to prevent all-out war. Israel remains focused on securing its northern border and allowing displaced citizens to return.

Updated: 26-09-2024 23:27 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has dismissed global demands for a ceasefire against Hezbollah, pressing forward with military action that has killed hundreds in Lebanon and escalated regional tensions. Despite appeals from the U.S. and other allies, Israel continues its offensive.

An Israeli airstrike near Beirut resulted in two fatalities and numerous injuries, marking the latest in a series of targeted attacks against senior Hezbollah figures. Smoke and destruction were visible in areas housing Hezbollah facilities.

Israel prepares for a potential ground invasion, while Hezbollah counters with missile strikes. Amid increasing violence, diplomatic efforts continue, but Israel's focus remains on securing its northern border and repatriating displaced residents.



