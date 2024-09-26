Israel Resists Ceasefire Calls, Escalates Strikes in Lebanon
Israel defies international calls for a ceasefire, continuing airstrikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. These strikes result in significant casualties and escalate fears of a broader conflict. The U.S., among others, urges diplomacy to prevent all-out war. Israel remains focused on securing its northern border and allowing displaced citizens to return.
Israel has dismissed global demands for a ceasefire against Hezbollah, pressing forward with military action that has killed hundreds in Lebanon and escalated regional tensions. Despite appeals from the U.S. and other allies, Israel continues its offensive.
An Israeli airstrike near Beirut resulted in two fatalities and numerous injuries, marking the latest in a series of targeted attacks against senior Hezbollah figures. Smoke and destruction were visible in areas housing Hezbollah facilities.
Israel prepares for a potential ground invasion, while Hezbollah counters with missile strikes. Amid increasing violence, diplomatic efforts continue, but Israel's focus remains on securing its northern border and repatriating displaced residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Lebanon
- ceasefire
- U.S.
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- airstrikes
- war
- diplomacy
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Tens of Millions Tune in for High-Stakes U.S. Presidential Debate
Mauricio Pochettino: U.S. Soccer's Unexpected Maestro
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening U.S.-Poland Defense Ties Amid Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Push for Permanent African Seats in UN Security Council
U.S. Foreign-Born Population Hits Century-High