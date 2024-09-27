Ex-Principal Arrested in UPPSC Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Parul Solomon, the ex-principal of Bishop Johnson Girls School and College, was apprehended on Thursday for her alleged role in leaking the examination paper of the review officer and assistant review officer, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Solomon and seized two mobile phones from her possession. This arrest follows the June apprehensions of six gang members, including a printing press employee, for similar involvement in the paper leak. The six were arrested in Prayagraj.

The investigation uncovered that the paper was leaked both from the examination centre on the day of the exam and from the printing press in Bhopal. The exam, held on February 11, was subsequently cancelled by the state government on March 2 after reports of the leak surfaced.

