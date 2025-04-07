Supreme Court Criticizes Uttar Pradesh Police for Misusing Criminal Law in Civil Cases

The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns over the handling of civil disputes by the Uttar Pradesh police, citing a 'complete breakdown of rule of law.' The apex court questioned the legality of FIRs lodged in civil cases, terming the conversion as absurd and unacceptable.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna demanded affidavits from senior police officials following FIRs registered in a civil dispute involving Debu Singh and Deepak Singh. The court criticized the state police for setting criminal law in motion to expedite what are typically lengthy civil proceedings.

The court also stayed the criminal proceedings in a Noida case, although a related cheque bounce case will proceed. FIRs were lodged under IPC Sections 406, 506, and 120B. Chief Justice Khanna emphasized that merely not giving money cannot be turned into a criminal offense, and called for the investigating officer to justify their actions in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)