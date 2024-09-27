Left Menu

Peru Declares State of Emergency to Combat Crime Surge

Peru's government declared a 60-day state of emergency in districts around Lima to combat rising crime. The measures authorize armed forces to assist police in maintaining order. This response comes as bus drivers strike, demanding better security, causing significant traffic disruptions in the capital.

Updated: 27-09-2024 00:47 IST
  Peru

Peru's government on Thursday declared a 60-day state of emergency in various districts around Lima in an effort to combat a surge in crime, according to the nation's Prime Minister. Striking bus drivers have paralyzed traffic in the capital, demanding enhanced security measures.

The declared state of emergency will enable armed forces to join the police in efforts to maintain order and safety in the capital city.

This decisive step comes amid increasing concerns over public safety and the escalating demands of bus drivers for improved protection.

