Late-Night Drama Unfolds as LG Overturns Election Postponement in Delhi MCD

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a municipal election for a vacant MCD standing committee seat on Friday, overturning an earlier postponement. Disruptions were reported due to councillor frisking. The BJP and Mayor Shelly Oberoi clashed over the election process, leading to tension and accusations of undemocratic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive late-night directive, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena instructed the municipal commissioner to conduct an election for the last vacant seat of the MCD standing committee on Friday.

The order came after a day filled with drama, as Mayor Shelly Oberoi had earlier adjourned the polls to October 5, a decision that Saxena later overturned.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwani Kumar was directed to hold the election at 1 pm on Friday. The post was left vacant after BJP leader Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected as the West Delhi MP, necessitating the election. Commissioner Kumar issued a late-night statement reiterating the LG's instructions, with additional directions given for contingency plans should the mayor refuse to comply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

