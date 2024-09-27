Late-Night Drama Unfolds as LG Overturns Election Postponement in Delhi MCD

In a decisive late-night directive, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena instructed the municipal commissioner to conduct an election for the last vacant seat of the MCD standing committee on Friday.

The order came after a day filled with drama, as Mayor Shelly Oberoi had earlier adjourned the polls to October 5, a decision that Saxena later overturned.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwani Kumar was directed to hold the election at 1 pm on Friday. The post was left vacant after BJP leader Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected as the West Delhi MP, necessitating the election. Commissioner Kumar issued a late-night statement reiterating the LG's instructions, with additional directions given for contingency plans should the mayor refuse to comply.

