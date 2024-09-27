Left Menu

China's Newly Unveiled Submarine Sinking Sparks Concerns

China's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank earlier this year, an occurrence that may be seen as a significant setback for the nation's military ambitions. The incident, confirmed by a U.S. defense official, has raised questions about China's naval training standards and equipment quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 02:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank earlier this year, a senior U.S. defense official confirmed on Thursday. This potential embarrassment comes at a time when Beijing is eager to solidify its military prowess on the world stage.

Despite having the largest navy globally with over 370 ships, China's ambitious naval projects suffered a setback with the sinking of its new first-in-class nuclear-powered attack submarine. Sources confirmed the incident happened between May and June.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington claimed no knowledge of the event. Concerns linger about the cause of the sinking and whether nuclear fuel was on board at the time. The incident has triggered deeper questions about the People's Liberation Army's internal accountability and the overall integrity of China's defense industry.

