Congress' Aftab Ahmed Pledges Law Against Cow Vigilantism Amid Communal Tensions

Congress' Aftab Ahmed, who is seeking re-election from the Muslim-dominated Nuh constituency in Haryana, has pledged to enact a law against lynching in the name of cow protection and to push for a judicial inquiry into last year's communal violence.

Ahmed, the deputy leader of the opposition in Haryana's outgoing Assembly, claims that the administration ignored warnings about potential violence, leading to loss of lives and property, as well as eroding public faith. According to Ahmed, the BJP's backing of anti-social elements under the guise of cow protection created a fear psychosis, sparking unrest.

Despite the BJP never having won in Nuh, they have fielded a non-Muslim candidate this election cycle. Voters in Nuh, identified as economically and educationally backward, continue to demand improved infrastructure and the development of a university. Assembly polls are set for October 5, with results to be declared on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)