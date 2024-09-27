Father Seeks Burial Spot for Son Killed in Alleged Police Shootout

The father of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case and killed in an alleged police shootout, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a burial spot for his son.

On Friday, the father's advocate presented the application before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and M M Sathaye, requesting urgent intervention. The court agreed to hear the plea in the afternoon.

Shinde, 24, was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls. He died in a police shootout this week while being transferred to Badlapur from Taloja jail. His father claims the encounter was staged and is seeking an HC-monitored probe into his son's death.

