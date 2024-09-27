Left Menu

Father Seeks Burial Spot for Son Killed in Alleged Police Shootout

The father of Akshay Shinde, who died in an alleged police shootout, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a burial spot for his son. Shinde, accused of sexual assault, was killed while being escorted by police. The case has raised questions regarding the nature of the encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The father of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case and killed in an alleged police shootout, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a burial spot for his son.

On Friday, the father's advocate presented the application before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and M M Sathaye, requesting urgent intervention. The court agreed to hear the plea in the afternoon.

Shinde, 24, was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls. He died in a police shootout this week while being transferred to Badlapur from Taloja jail. His father claims the encounter was staged and is seeking an HC-monitored probe into his son's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

