World Bank Implements Safeguards to Counter Uganda's Anti-Gay Law
The World Bank has introduced measures to prevent discrimination in its lending to Uganda due to a stringent anti-gay law. This includes an independent monitoring mechanism for compliance. The bank had previously suspended new loans to Uganda, citing that the law contradicts its values, affecting critical infrastructure funding.
The World Bank has announced new measures to ensure that its lending recipients in Uganda are not discriminated against under the nation's harsh anti-gay laws. These measures include an independent monitoring mechanism to guarantee compliance.
A World Bank spokesperson confirmed that these measures, encompassing both ongoing and new projects, are a response to the Ugandan Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA) enacted in May last year, which led to global condemnation and sanctions from the United States.
Under the AHA, same-sex intercourse is punishable by life imprisonment and aggravated homosexuality can lead to the death penalty. In reaction, the World Bank suspended new lending to Uganda, citing the law's conflict with the bank's core values. The suspension has significantly impacted Uganda's funding for critical infrastructure. LGBT activists continue to challenge the measures, labelling them as mere facades.
