Left Menu

Yen Surges as Ishiba's Unexpected Victory Eases Market Concerns

The yen rebounded after Shigeru Ishiba won the leadership contest of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, becoming the next prime minister. Markets had anticipated a victory for nationalist Sanae Takaichi. Analysts see Ishiba's win as easing pressures on the BOJ's rate hike process, resulting in a stronger yen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:11 IST
Yen Surges as Ishiba's Unexpected Victory Eases Market Concerns

The yen bounced back on Friday, recovering from earlier losses, after Japan's former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba emerged victorious in the leadership contest of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. With this win, Ishiba is set to become Japan's next prime minister.

Ishiba, a known critic of past monetary stimulus, told Reuters that the central bank was 'on the right policy track' with its rate hikes thus far. The yen surged more than 1% to 143.05 yen per dollar, recovering from its weakest point of 146.49 earlier in the day.

Markets had been bracing for a victory by hardline nationalist Sanae Takaichi, a vocal opponent of further interest rate hikes. Analysts at UBS noted, '(Ishiba's victory is) a surprise to the market, which seems to have been bracing for a Takaichi victory.' Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, added that Ishiba's cautious stance was seen as clearing the way for further rate hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024