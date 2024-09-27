Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress for Blocking CBI Probe Amid MUDA Scam Allegations

The BJP has criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government for withdrawing general consent for CBI probes in the state. This move comes amid allegations of corruption in the MUDA land allotment row involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The opposition views this as an attempt to evade legal scrutiny.

The BJP Friday criticized the Karnataka government's decision to revoke general consent for the CBI to investigate cases in the state. This action came amidst the ongoing MUDA land allotment controversy, which the BJP described as a maneuver by a 'professional thief and a corrupt party.'

Labeling the Congress government's move as an attempt to dodge a CBI probe into the alleged MUDA scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said it revealed a 'guilty mind.'

'Thousands of crores have been embezzled in the MUDA scam. To sidestep the law, the Congress has withdrawn the general consent previously given to the CBI,' Poonawalla stated. He further accused the Congress of habitual corruption and called for Siddaramaiah's resignation.

