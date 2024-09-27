Bandipora Gears Up for Final Phase of J&K Assembly Polls on October 1

Bandipora will head to the polls on October 1, marking the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The district encompasses three key Assembly constituencies: Sonawari, Bandipora, and Gurez, collectively home to 2,59,893 voters. Among these, 1,32,679 are male, 1,27,208 are female, and six are classified under the third gender category, according to an official spokesperson.

To accommodate the voters, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 312 polling stations, spread across urban and rural areas. Specifically, Sonawari hosts 137 polling stations for its 1,21,276 voters, while the Bandipora constituency has 144 polling stations serving 1,16,326 voters. The Gurez constituency, with a relatively smaller electorate of 22,291, will have 31 rural polling stations.

The District Administration has completed all necessary preparations to ensure a fair and transparent voting process. Measures are in place to guarantee accessibility and security at all polling stations, particularly for women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, in accordance with the ECI guidelines. This phase will mark the conclusion of the first Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls in a decade, spanning three phases and 90 constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)