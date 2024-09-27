Left Menu

Houthi Militants Target Israeli Cities and US Warships Amid Gaza Conflict

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on Israeli cities and U.S. destroyers in support of Gaza and Lebanon. The Israeli army intercepted a missile from Yemen, while the Houthis vow to continue their operations until Israel's offensives stop. Ongoing tensions have resulted in significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:17 IST
Houthi Militants Target Israeli Cities and US Warships Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants declared on Friday their missile and drone attacks targeting the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon, as well as three U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea, in support of Gaza and Lebanon. The Israeli army stated it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, triggering sirens in central Israel. Houthis' military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, asserted that the operations would persist until Israel halts its assaults in Gaza and Lebanon.

In a televised address, Sarea mentioned that a ballistic missile was launched at Tel Aviv, and a drone targeted Ashkelon in southern Israel. Furthermore, Sarea disclosed the group's simultaneous targeting of three U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea with 23 ballistic and winged missiles, alongside a drone, as the vessels aimed to support Israel.

According to a U.S. official, U.S. Navy warships navigating the Bab al-Mandab Strait intercepted multiple projectiles, including missiles and drones, fired by the Houthis. No damage was reported on the three warships. The Israeli strikes have resulted in over 600 fatalities in Lebanon since Monday, marking the most intense conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah in 18 years. Meanwhile, more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza amid Israeli assaults, following a lethal attack by Hamas militants, which triggered the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024