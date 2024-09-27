Houthi Militants Target Israeli Cities and US Warships Amid Gaza Conflict

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants declared on Friday their missile and drone attacks targeting the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon, as well as three U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea, in support of Gaza and Lebanon. The Israeli army stated it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, triggering sirens in central Israel. Houthis' military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, asserted that the operations would persist until Israel halts its assaults in Gaza and Lebanon.

In a televised address, Sarea mentioned that a ballistic missile was launched at Tel Aviv, and a drone targeted Ashkelon in southern Israel. Furthermore, Sarea disclosed the group's simultaneous targeting of three U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea with 23 ballistic and winged missiles, alongside a drone, as the vessels aimed to support Israel.

According to a U.S. official, U.S. Navy warships navigating the Bab al-Mandab Strait intercepted multiple projectiles, including missiles and drones, fired by the Houthis. No damage was reported on the three warships. The Israeli strikes have resulted in over 600 fatalities in Lebanon since Monday, marking the most intense conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah in 18 years. Meanwhile, more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza amid Israeli assaults, following a lethal attack by Hamas militants, which triggered the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)