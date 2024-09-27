Left Menu

Youngest Convicted Murderers in Over 20 Years Sentenced in Britain

Two 13-year-old boys in Britain, convicted of murdering 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai with a machete, were sentenced to at least eight and a half years in prison. This case marks the youngest murder convictions in the UK in over two decades. The boys cannot be named due to their age.

Two boys in Britain, aged 13, were sentenced to at least eight and a half years in prison on Friday for the murder of a stranger.

The boys were 12 at the time of the November 2023 machete attack on 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai in Wolverhampton. Seesahai, originally from Anguilla, encountered the boys on playing fields and was fatally stabbed in the heart.

Judge Amanda Tipples sentenced the boys to life, with a minimum term of eight and a half years, at Nottingham Crown Court. The judge couldn't determine which boy dealt the fatal blow but condemned their shocking crime. Chief Superintendent Kim Madill stressed the devastating impact of knife crime.

