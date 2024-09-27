Railway Job Scam: Lalu Prasad and Family Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members received land parcels illegally in exchange for appointments in the Indian Railways. This came to light in the ED's supplementary chargesheet filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The court has now summoned Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who is not named as an accused but is said to be involved in the acquisition and concealment of the proceeds of crime, along with Prasad's younger son Tejashwi Yadav. Scheduled appearances before the court for all accused, including Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, are set for October 7.

The ED's investigation revealed that the land parcels were acquired to consolidate holdings already in the Yadav family's possession, classified as 'proceeds of crime' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED accused Prasad of a conspiracy to conceal these acquisitions, with landowners persuaded to sell their land at undervalued prices in exchange for government jobs. The scam represents a major breach of public trust and abuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)