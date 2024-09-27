Left Menu

Railway Job Scam: Lalu Prasad and Family Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate has accused former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and his family of acquiring land in exchange for railway jobs. Prasad's family is said to have used their influence to obtain land parcels under the 'land-for-jobs' scheme. The court has summoned the accused for further proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:45 IST
Railway Job Scam: Lalu Prasad and Family Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members received land parcels illegally in exchange for appointments in the Indian Railways. This came to light in the ED's supplementary chargesheet filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The court has now summoned Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who is not named as an accused but is said to be involved in the acquisition and concealment of the proceeds of crime, along with Prasad's younger son Tejashwi Yadav. Scheduled appearances before the court for all accused, including Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, are set for October 7.

The ED's investigation revealed that the land parcels were acquired to consolidate holdings already in the Yadav family's possession, classified as 'proceeds of crime' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED accused Prasad of a conspiracy to conceal these acquisitions, with landowners persuaded to sell their land at undervalued prices in exchange for government jobs. The scam represents a major breach of public trust and abuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024