Heightened Risks: Maritime Security Concerns at Israeli Ports Amid Rising Tensions

Maritime security and industry groups have raised the risk level for ships calling at Israeli ports, with terminals now facing potential missile strikes from Hezbollah in the Mediterranean and the Houthis in the Red Sea.

Earlier this week, the Israeli government's port authority stated that ports from Eilat on the Red Sea to Haifa in the Mediterranean were operating at normal capacity. However, sirens sounded in Haifa after missiles were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon, and a drone launched by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq militia hit Eilat port, according to British maritime security company Ambrey.

In a closely-watched advisory published Friday, Ambrey assessed the risk to vessels at Israeli ports as 'elevated,' warning that further escalatory actions could likely lead to direct operations against Haifa port. Simultaneous actions by Hamas, Houthi, or Iraqi militants place other ports at continuous risk of collateral damage.

