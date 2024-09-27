12-Year-Olds Sentenced for Brutal Machete Attack on Teen in England

Two boys who were aged 12 when they committed a gruesome machete attack, killing a 19-year-old man in central England, have been sentenced to a minimum term of eight years and six months in custody.

The victim, Shawn Seesahai, was fatally stabbed in the back, legs, and skull last November in Wolverhampton. According to court records, one of Seesahai's wounds was 23 centimeters deep, piercing his lungs and heart. Judge Amanda Tipples labeled the case as "horrific and shocking."

Although the attack was carried out spontaneously and was not premeditated, it was confirmed that both boys acted with the intent to kill. The case has had a profound impact, drawing comments from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leaving Seesahai's family devastated.

