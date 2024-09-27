Left Menu

12-Year-Olds Sentenced for Brutal Machete Attack on Teen in England

Two 12-year-old boys were sentenced to a minimum of eight years in custody for the murder of 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai in Wolverhampton, England. The attack, described as horrific, involved stabbing the victim multiple times. The boys, now 13, are the youngest to be convicted for murder in Britain since 1993.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two boys who were aged 12 when they committed a gruesome machete attack, killing a 19-year-old man in central England, have been sentenced to a minimum term of eight years and six months in custody.

The victim, Shawn Seesahai, was fatally stabbed in the back, legs, and skull last November in Wolverhampton. According to court records, one of Seesahai's wounds was 23 centimeters deep, piercing his lungs and heart. Judge Amanda Tipples labeled the case as "horrific and shocking."

Although the attack was carried out spontaneously and was not premeditated, it was confirmed that both boys acted with the intent to kill. The case has had a profound impact, drawing comments from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leaving Seesahai's family devastated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

