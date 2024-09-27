Left Menu

UK Prime Minister Backs India’s Bid for UNSC Permanent Seat

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with the leaders of the US and France, has expressed support for India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Starmer highlighted the need for reforms to make the UNSC more representative and responsive, advocating for permanent representation for India, Africa, Brazil, Japan, and Germany.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined the US and French leaders in endorsing India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). This move aims to transform the UNSC into a more representative body, free from political paralysis.

Addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Starmer called for reforms to ensure the global multilateral system's responsiveness. He supported permanent representation for India, Africa, Brazil, Japan, and Germany, and urged for increased seats for elected UNSC members.

Starmer emphasized the need for the Security Council to be an active, representative body. He lauded the UK's changing approach, moving towards partnership and mutual respect. His stance aligns with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden, who have also backed India's permanent membership to make the UN more effective and representative.

