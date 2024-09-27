Daring Heist in Kerala Leads to Dramatic Police Chase in Tamil Nadu

A daring heist in Kerala's Thrissur district culminated in a high-stakes police chase across state lines into Tamil Nadu. On Friday, a gang from Haryana looted Rs 70 lakh from three SBI ATMs, prompting immediate action from law enforcement.

As the suspects attempted to flee in a container truck, they caused chaos on the roads, colliding with cars and two-wheelers in Namakkal district. The gang had hidden their getaway car inside the container to mislead the police. However, Tamil Nadu police managed to intercept the truck after a dramatic chase.

In the ensuing confrontation, police shot one suspect dead and captured six others. The injured suspects, along with wounded police officials, were taken to a government hospital. The gang's brazen tactics and subsequent apprehension have shaken the local communities, spotlighting the risks law enforcement faces in such high-pressure situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)