Daring Heist in Kerala Leads to Dramatic Police Chase in Tamil Nadu

After a gang from Haryana looted Rs 70 lakh from three SBI ATMs in Kerala's Thrissur district, Tamil Nadu police engaged in a high-speed chase. The pursuit ended with one suspect fatally shot and six others detained. The gang's audacious escape involved ramming into vehicles and hiding their getaway car in a container.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A daring heist in Kerala's Thrissur district culminated in a high-stakes police chase across state lines into Tamil Nadu. On Friday, a gang from Haryana looted Rs 70 lakh from three SBI ATMs, prompting immediate action from law enforcement.

As the suspects attempted to flee in a container truck, they caused chaos on the roads, colliding with cars and two-wheelers in Namakkal district. The gang had hidden their getaway car inside the container to mislead the police. However, Tamil Nadu police managed to intercept the truck after a dramatic chase.

In the ensuing confrontation, police shot one suspect dead and captured six others. The injured suspects, along with wounded police officials, were taken to a government hospital. The gang's brazen tactics and subsequent apprehension have shaken the local communities, spotlighting the risks law enforcement faces in such high-pressure situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil's Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

