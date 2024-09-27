Rajasthan Aims to Boost Women Presence in Prison Administration

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa announced the government's plan to boost the number of women in the prison administration sector during the closing ceremony of the 'Fourth National Conference on Uniformed Women in Prison Administration' on Friday.

Significant proposals aimed at prison reforms were presented at the conference, which saw participation from around 100 representatives, including Directors General, Inspectors General, Superintendents, Guards, and NGOs from the Prison Department. The Bureau of Police Research and Development organized the event.

BPR&D Director General Rajiv Sharma stressed the conference's focus on acknowledging the vital contributions made by uniformed women in prison administration and addressing the challenges they encounter in their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)