Telangana Minister Condemns ED Searches, Accuses BJP of Misusing Agencies
Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, criticized the ED raids on the premises linked to state minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. She accused the central NDA government of misusing probe agencies for political gains. The raids are connected to a money laundering case involving over Rs 100 crore.
Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Friday condemned the ED searches at the premises linked to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. She accused the central NDA government of misusing investigative agencies for political gain.
According to Seethakka, instances of such misuse have been rampant since the BJP-led government took power. She claims that the ED, along with other Constitutional agencies, has been functioning unconstitutionally to target opposition parties.
The Enforcement Directorate's raid on multiple premises connected to Srinivas Reddy is part of a money laundering case tied to an alleged smuggling racket worth over Rs 100 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
