U.S. Denied Advance Notice of Israeli Beirut Strike

The U.S. did not receive advance warning of an Israeli strike in Beirut, as confirmed by Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in communication with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during the operation. The Pentagon refrained from commenting on the strike's target or speculating on the status of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The United States did not have advanced warning of an Israeli strike in Beirut, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed on Friday. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh emphasized that the U.S. was not involved in the operation.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin communicated with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, as the operation unfolded. However, specific details of their discussion remain undisclosed.

The Pentagon also refused to speculate on whether Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target or if he was still alive.

