U.S. Caught Off Guard by Israel's Beirut Strike Amid Rising Tensions

The United States had no advance warning of an Israeli strike in Beirut, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin learned from his Israeli counterpart as it unfolded, according to a Pentagon spokesperson on Friday. These comments marked the U.S. government's first remarks on Israel's operation, which ignored Washington's calls for de-escalation and a ceasefire.

"The United States was not involved in this operation and we had no advance warning," spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters. Singh declined to detail Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's communication with Austin about the operation or whether it targeted the Iran-backed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Pentagon did not speculate on Nasrallah's status.

Austin and Gallant spoke as the Pentagon chief was flying over the Atlantic after a visit to London. The Biden administration is striving to prevent the crisis from worsening. Austin has publicly cautioned that a full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah would be disastrous. On Thursday, he noted that while the risk of such a conflict existed, a diplomatic resolution was still possible.

