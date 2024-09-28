Extortion Bid in West Delhi: Himanshu Bhau Gang Strikes Again

Three unidentified assailants opened fire at a second-hand luxury car showroom in west Delhi's Naraina area on Friday evening, authorities reported. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained, although numerous luxury vehicles suffered damage.

Sources indicate the attack was part of an extortion attempt by the infamous Himanshu Bhau gang. A slip reading 'Himanshu bhau since 2020' was discovered at the crime scene.

According to law enforcement, the assailants discharged over two dozen bullets both inside and outside the showroom. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, stated that a report of the shooting at Car Street showroom came in at 7:30 PM. 'No injuries were reported but several vehicles in the showroom were damaged,' Veer said.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators and are examining the case from multiple angles. The showroom owner disclosed that he had received threatening messages before the incident. A similar attack by the Himanshu Bhau gang occurred at another luxury car showroom in Tilak Nagar area in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)