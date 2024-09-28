Communal Tension Erupts at Dehradun Railway Station over Interfaith Encounter

Communal tension erupted at Dehradun Railway Station on Thursday night, where a Muslim girl was found with a Hindu boy, causing an upheaval among community members who threw stones and damaged vehicles in the area.

The girl had fled her home in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, to meet the boy who works in Selaqui, near Dehradun. Railway Police questioned the minors upon their arrival and contacted the girl's parents, who had lodged a missing complaint. The parents' contacts in Dehradun soon fueled a gathering of community members leading to the clash.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh reported that police quickly intervened and brought the situation under control. However, tensions persisted as traders protested over the detention of Vikas Verma, demanding his release and the removal of the SSP. Cases have been registered against those responsible for the vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)