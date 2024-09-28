Hezbollah Denies Israeli Attack Reports

Hezbollah's media office refuted on Friday claims about an Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, asserting that there was "no truth to any statement" regarding such actions. The office did not specify which statements it referred to.

In a brief communication, the media office emphasized that only their authorized entity would release official statements in the group's name. No further comments were made about the supposed Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military stated earlier that the attack had targeted Hezbollah's central command. However, Hezbollah has yet to issue any additional commentary or verification of these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)