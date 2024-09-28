Hezbollah Denies Israeli Attack Reports
Hezbollah's media office refuted claims about an Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, stating that only their office would release official statements. Despite Israeli military reports of striking Hezbollah's central command, the group has not issued any other comments on the situation.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Hezbollah's media office refuted on Friday claims about an Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, asserting that there was "no truth to any statement" regarding such actions. The office did not specify which statements it referred to.
In a brief communication, the media office emphasized that only their authorized entity would release official statements in the group's name. No further comments were made about the supposed Israeli strikes.
The Israeli military stated earlier that the attack had targeted Hezbollah's central command. However, Hezbollah has yet to issue any additional commentary or verification of these events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE Eyes Reviving F-35 Deal with U.S. if Trump Returns to Office
India Sees Surge in Demand for Large Office Spaces: Bengaluru Leads the Pack
CM Arvind Kejriwal should immediately resign after Supreme Court bail order: BJP.
Rethinking Social Media Bans: A Collective Approach to Online Safety for Children
Have serious reservations on conditions imposed in ED case on Kejriwal which bar him from entering CM office: Justice Bhuyan.