Left Menu

Hezbollah Denies Israeli Attack Reports

Hezbollah's media office refuted claims about an Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, stating that only their office would release official statements. Despite Israeli military reports of striking Hezbollah's central command, the group has not issued any other comments on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:25 IST
Hezbollah Denies Israeli Attack Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah's media office refuted on Friday claims about an Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, asserting that there was "no truth to any statement" regarding such actions. The office did not specify which statements it referred to.

In a brief communication, the media office emphasized that only their authorized entity would release official statements in the group's name. No further comments were made about the supposed Israeli strikes.

The Israeli military stated earlier that the attack had targeted Hezbollah's central command. However, Hezbollah has yet to issue any additional commentary or verification of these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024