Lovers Turn Killers in Maharajpur: Jilted Suitor's Tragic End

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested for killing her 'jilted' lover, who was stalking her in the Maharajpur area, police said on Friday.

The body of 21-year-old Nitish Sharma was discovered lying in a pool of blood late Friday, authorities confirmed.

The deceased's father, Kishore Sharma, filed a police complaint alleging that his son was murdered by Rani, 20, and her accomplice Raju Thapa, 22. The pair allegedly stabbed Nitish in the chest, resulting in his death, according to police.

ACP Sahibabad Rajneesh Upadhyay disclosed that Rani and Thapa, who are romantically involved, have admitted to the killing.

Rani informed police that she had rejected Nitish's advances, prompting him to stalk her.

'He intercepted me on the road multiple times. I wanted to marry Thapa, so we eliminated him,' Rani told police.

A case under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the duo.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Upadhyay added.

