Dollar Declines as Inflation Eases; Yen Surges with New Japan PM

The dollar fell after U.S. inflation signs showed continuing price pressures ease. The yen strengthened as Shigeru Ishiba, an interest rate hawk, was set to become Japan's next prime minister. U.S. consumer spending rose, and the Fed recently shifted its focus towards maintaining a healthy labor market while cutting interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:55 IST
The dollar declined on Friday following indications that U.S. inflation pressures are easing. Meanwhile, the yen gained strength as Shigeru Ishiba, perceived as a proponent of higher interest rates, is set to become Japan's next prime minister.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.1% in August, in line with economists' expectations after a 0.2% increase in July. Annually, the index showed a 2.2% rise through August, down from July's 2.5% increase.

Consumer spending, making up over two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, grew by 0.2% last month, slightly below the 0.3% estimate but indicating ongoing momentum in the third quarter. The Federal Reserve recently emphasized sustaining the labor market over controlling inflation and implemented an unusually large 50 basis points interest rate cut last week.

