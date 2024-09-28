Dollar Declines as Inflation Eases; Yen Surges with New Japan PM

The dollar declined on Friday following indications that U.S. inflation pressures are easing. Meanwhile, the yen gained strength as Shigeru Ishiba, perceived as a proponent of higher interest rates, is set to become Japan's next prime minister.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.1% in August, in line with economists' expectations after a 0.2% increase in July. Annually, the index showed a 2.2% rise through August, down from July's 2.5% increase.

Consumer spending, making up over two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, grew by 0.2% last month, slightly below the 0.3% estimate but indicating ongoing momentum in the third quarter. The Federal Reserve recently emphasized sustaining the labor market over controlling inflation and implemented an unusually large 50 basis points interest rate cut last week.

