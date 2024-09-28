Left Menu

U.S-China Relations: Tensions Amid Diplomatic Talks

In a meeting at the U.N. General Assembly, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns over China's support for Russia and highlighted China's 'destabilizing actions' in the South China Sea. Topics of discussion included the Ukraine conflict, drug flow disruption, and risks posed by artificial intelligence.

Updated: 28-09-2024 03:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 03:00 IST
During a talk at the U.N. General Assembly, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken articulated deep concerns regarding China's support for Russia's defense industry in a conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Blinken emphasized that China's narrative of seeking peace in Ukraine is contradictory to its actions on the ground.

At a subsequent press conference, Blinken elaborated on their discussions, which spanned multiple urgent topics, including measures to curb drug trafficking into the United States and the implications of artificial intelligence. Blinken pointed out that a significant portion of Russia's critical imports for its war efforts are sourced from China and Hong Kong.

Blinken criticized Beijing's dual stance of advocating for peace while simultaneously enabling Russian military operations. The meeting also addressed ongoing geopolitical tensions, with the South China Sea and military communications between the U.S. and China being primary points of contention. As both nations work towards mitigating these differences, open communication channels are deemed essential to preventing potential conflict.

