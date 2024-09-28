Left Menu

Brazilian Supreme Court Demands X to Settle Fines to Resume Service

Brazilian Supreme Court has mandated that social platform X must pay its pending fines to resume operations in the country. X, owned by Elon Musk, had informed the court of its compliance with misinformation orders and requested the lifting of a service ban earlier this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 03:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 03:57 IST
Brazilian Supreme Court declared on Friday that social platform X is required to pay its pending fines to resume service within the country. This decision is outlined in a newly released court document.

In a recent development this week, Elon Musk's social platform had informed the court it had complied with directives aimed at halting the spread of misinformation. Subsequently, they requested the court to remove the ban imposed on the platform.

The resolution of this dispute is pivotal for X to restore its ability to operate within Brazilian borders.

