Biden Orders Pentagon to Adjust U.S. Force Posture Amid Middle East Tensions

President Joe Biden has ordered the Pentagon to reevaluate and adjust the U.S. military posture in the Middle East in response to recent Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, the White House announced on Friday. The strikes, aimed at Hezbollah militants, have killed hundreds and heightened fears of a regional conflict.

Washington remains committed to Israel, providing robust military backing, while also pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon. Biden has emphasized the need to enhance deterrence and ensure the safety of American forces and diplomatic missions in the region.

The escalating situation follows the deadly Oct. 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants and ongoing threats from Iran-backed groups, including Yemen's Houthis and Lebanon's Hezbollah. The recent violence has displaced many, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)