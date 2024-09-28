Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court Requires Social Platform X to Pay Fines Before Resuming Service

Brazil's Supreme Court has mandated social platform X, owned by Elon Musk, to pay over $5 million in pending fines before resuming its service in Brazil. Despite the platform’s compliance with court orders to stop misinformation, an additional $1.8 million fine has been imposed for recent violations.

Brazil's Supreme Court announced on Friday that social platform X, owned by Elon Musk, must pay over $5 million in pending fines before it can resume services in the country.

Earlier this week, X claimed to have complied with court orders to curb misinformation and requested the lifting of its service ban. However, Judge Alexandre de Moraes ruled that the platform still owes a total of 18.3 million reais (approximately $3.4 million) in fines, including a new 10 million reais fine for briefly becoming available last week.

The court stated it could use already frozen resources from X and Starlink accounts in Brazil for payment, provided the satellite company drops its pending appeal. X has been suspended since late August for failing to restrict hate speech and designating a legal representative. While X has since complied, it now faces hefty financial penalties before service can be restored.

