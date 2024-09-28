Chinese Military Drills Amidst Tensions in South China Sea
Chinese air and sea forces are conducting manoeuvres in the South China Sea, following discussions between top Chinese and U.S. diplomats on regional tensions. The manoeuvres include early warning, reconnaissance exercises, and patrols around Scarborough Shoal. The drills come amid ongoing disputes over the South China Sea among several nations.
Chinese air and sea forces are conducting manoeuvres in the disputed South China Sea, the military announced on Saturday, following discussions between top Chinese and U.S. diplomats on regional tensions.
The exercises, characterized as "routine," include early warning and reconnaissance missions and patrols around Scarborough Shoal, according to the Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army. The statement did not provide further details.
This development follows Australia and the Philippines' announcement of a joint maritime activity with Japan, New Zealand, and the U.S. in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. Despite a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration rejecting China's broad claims, Beijing continues to assert its rights over nearly the entire South China Sea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Safeguarding Vulnerable Communities: Implementing Early Warning Systems in Conflict Zones
New Blood Test Unveils Critical Early Warnings for Childhood Obesity-Linked Diseases
Russia's Reconnaissance Intensifies Around Vuhledar
UNGA Highlights Urgent Need for Global Climate Action Through Early Warnings for All Initiative