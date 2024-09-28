Boy Hospitalized After Severe Electric Shock in Maharashtra
A 13-year-old boy in Badlapur, Maharashtra, suffered severe burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension electricity cable. He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. The police have registered a case against local civic officials and MSEDCL staff for negligence.
- Country:
- India
A 13-year-old boy suffered a severe electric shock after coming in contact with a high-tension electricity cable at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on September 11.
The boy came in contact with a live wire above the shed at an event venue, police reported. He sustained severe shock and burn injuries on his back, abdomen, legs, and other parts. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Following a complaint by his mother, police registered a case against local civic officials and staffers of the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for negligence. Investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Path to Modernizing Agriculture by 2047: Bayer's Vision
Rajasthan Governor Urges Agricultural Innovation and Entrepreneurial Growth
Every drop of my blood dedicated to nation; faced difficulties but God has always been with me: CM Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of jail.
Devendra Fadnavis Discusses Reinduction of Eknath Khadse, Praises Government's Agricultural Reforms
India Champions Resilient Agricultural Systems at G20 Ministerial Meeting