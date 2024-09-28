Left Menu

Boy Hospitalized After Severe Electric Shock in Maharashtra

A 13-year-old boy in Badlapur, Maharashtra, suffered severe burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension electricity cable. He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. The police have registered a case against local civic officials and MSEDCL staff for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:03 IST
A 13-year-old boy suffered a severe electric shock after coming in contact with a high-tension electricity cable at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on September 11.

The boy came in contact with a live wire above the shed at an event venue, police reported. He sustained severe shock and burn injuries on his back, abdomen, legs, and other parts. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Following a complaint by his mother, police registered a case against local civic officials and staffers of the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for negligence. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

