Boy Hospitalized After Severe Electric Shock in Maharashtra

A 13-year-old boy suffered a severe electric shock after coming in contact with a high-tension electricity cable at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on September 11.

The boy came in contact with a live wire above the shed at an event venue, police reported. He sustained severe shock and burn injuries on his back, abdomen, legs, and other parts. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Following a complaint by his mother, police registered a case against local civic officials and staffers of the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for negligence. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)