Ukraine Thwarts Major Overnight Drone Attack

Ukraine successfully intercepted 69 out of 73 drones during an overnight Russian assault that also involved two ballistic and two cruise missiles, according to the Ukrainian air force.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, the air force confirmed that the two cruise missiles were neutralized. Additionally, air defense forces managed to destroy approximately 15 Russian attack drones on the outskirts and within the capital, Kyiv, the military administration reported.

Debris falling in one district of Kyiv led to damage to a non-residential building, but no casualties have been reported, the administration mentioned on Telegram.

(With inputs from agencies.)