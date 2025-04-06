Kyiv Under Attack: Russian Missiles Ignite Fires and Raise Alarms
Early Sunday, Kyiv was hit by Russian missiles injuring three and causing several fires, the city mayor stated. The attack put all of Ukraine under air alerts with Poland scrambling jets due to border concerns. No immediate confirmation came from Russia.
Early Sunday, Russian missile strikes on Kyiv resulted in three people being injured and several fires breaking out, according to the city's mayor and military administration.
The entire nation was placed under air alerts while Poland scrambled jets due to threats near its border. In Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko reported fires in three districts and medics hospitalizing two civilians in the Darnytskyi district. He urged residents to remain in shelters.
Despite several loud explosions, the full scale of the attack remains unclear, with no reports of strikes near the Polish border. Sunday's attacks follow recent incidents in Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians amidst efforts to broker a ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- missile attack
- Russian missiles
- Ukraine
- air alerts
- Poland
- NATO
- border
- ceasefire
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Talks: U.S. Senator Meets China's Economic Leader
U.S. Senator Daines Engages in Diplomatic Talks with China's Economy Tsar
Senator Daines Meets Chinese Leaders Amidst Trade Tensions
Diplomatic Engagement: Senator Daines' Strategic Visit to Beijing
Diplomatic Ties: Senator Daines Meets China's Vice Premier Amidst Tensions