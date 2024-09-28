Left Menu

Russian Forces Strike Sumy Medical Center: Eight Dead

Russian forces hit a medical center in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, killing eight people in a dual strike during an evacuation. Eyewitness accounts include Ukrainian officials citing drone usage. Frequent attacks on Sumy follow Ukrainian military operations in Russia's Kursk region. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy condemns the targeting of civilian centers.

Updated: 28-09-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:32 IST
Russian Forces Strike Sumy Medical Center: Eight Dead
Russian National Guard

Russian forces targeted a medical center in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on Saturday morning, then struck again as evacuation was underway, resulting in eight deaths, Ukrainian officials reported.

Ukrainian prosecutors specified 86 patients and 38 staff members were at the hospital during the attacks. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed on Telegram that the first strike caused one fatality and ceiling damage.

As evacuations proceeded, a subsequent Russian strike killed an additional five people. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later confirmed eight total deaths and highlighted the targeting of civilian infrastructure as a call for international attention. Attacks on Sumy, near the Russian border, have increased following Ukrainian military actions in Russia's Kursk region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

