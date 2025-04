Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made serious allegations against Russia, claiming that Moscow is actively recruiting Chinese fighters for its conflict in Ukraine. This charge comes just days after Ukrainian forces detained two Chinese men allegedly fighting for Moscow.

In response to these revelations, China cautioned Ukraine against making 'irresponsible' statements, as Zelenskiy reported that Ukrainian intelligence identified at least 155 Chinese citizens supporting Russia. According to Zelenskiy, these instances are part of broader, systematic efforts by Russia within China's borders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted Zelenskiy's claims, describing China's position as 'balanced.' While China has not openly criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine, it maintains a strategic partnership with Moscow, although it is not known to have directly supported the 2022 invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)