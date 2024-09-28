Lebanon's Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: The Controversial Leader Who Defied Israel

Lebanon's Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who Israel reported on Saturday it had killed, steered Hezbollah through decades of confrontation with Israel, evolving it into a formidable military entity with regional influence and emerging as one of the most notable Arab figures of recent generations, thanks to Iranian support.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has maintained silence on Nasrallah's status, who had led the group for 32 years. On Friday, the Israeli military announced it had eliminated Nasrallah in an airstrike on the group's main base in southern Beirut.

In a statement on the platform X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed Nasrallah's killing. While Nasrallah's supporters praised him for his defiance against Israel and the U.S., his adversaries viewed him as the head of a terrorist organization and a proxy of Iran's Islamist regime, engaged in the power struggle in the Middle East.

