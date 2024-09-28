Left Menu

Lebanon's Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: The Controversial Leader Who Defied Israel

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Lebanon's Hezbollah leader, reportedly killed by Israel, transformed Hezbollah into a significant military force with regional sway over decades. His leadership saw conflicts with Israel and U.S.-backed entities, and his influence extended to regional conflicts, significantly impacting Lebanon's political and financial landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:37 IST
Lebanon's Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who Israel reported on Saturday it had killed, steered Hezbollah through decades of confrontation with Israel, evolving it into a formidable military entity with regional influence and emerging as one of the most notable Arab figures of recent generations, thanks to Iranian support.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has maintained silence on Nasrallah's status, who had led the group for 32 years. On Friday, the Israeli military announced it had eliminated Nasrallah in an airstrike on the group's main base in southern Beirut.

In a statement on the platform X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed Nasrallah's killing. While Nasrallah's supporters praised him for his defiance against Israel and the U.S., his adversaries viewed him as the head of a terrorist organization and a proxy of Iran's Islamist regime, engaged in the power struggle in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

