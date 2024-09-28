Lebanon's Nasrallah: The Controversial Leader of Hezbollah and His Legacy

Hassan Nasrallah, the influential leader of Hezbollah, has reportedly been killed by an Israeli airstrike. For over three decades, Nasrallah steered the Iran-backed group through intense conflicts with Israel, elevating its military prowess and extending its influence across the region.

The Israeli military announced the airstrike on Hezbollah's headquarters in southern Beirut, attributing Nasrallah's death to the operation. This development comes amidst escalating tensions and violence, with Hezbollah launching attacks from Lebanon in support of Gaza and facing severe retaliations from Israel.

Nasrallah, known for his powerful oratory and strategic acumen, became a polarizing figure within Lebanon and the broader Arab world. His tenure saw Hezbollah's deep involvement in regional conflicts, including the Syrian Civil War, significantly impacting Lebanon's internal and external political landscape.

