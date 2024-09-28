Left Menu

Lebanon's Nasrallah: The Controversial Leader of Hezbollah and His Legacy

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, has been reportedly killed by Israel. Nasrallah led Hezbollah against Israel for over 32 years, transforming it into a regional military force. His leadership was marked by conflict, regional influence, and divisive actions both in Lebanon and the wider Arab world.

Updated: 28-09-2024 14:48 IST
Hassan Nasrallah

Hassan Nasrallah, the influential leader of Hezbollah, has reportedly been killed by an Israeli airstrike. For over three decades, Nasrallah steered the Iran-backed group through intense conflicts with Israel, elevating its military prowess and extending its influence across the region.

The Israeli military announced the airstrike on Hezbollah's headquarters in southern Beirut, attributing Nasrallah's death to the operation. This development comes amidst escalating tensions and violence, with Hezbollah launching attacks from Lebanon in support of Gaza and facing severe retaliations from Israel.

Nasrallah, known for his powerful oratory and strategic acumen, became a polarizing figure within Lebanon and the broader Arab world. His tenure saw Hezbollah's deep involvement in regional conflicts, including the Syrian Civil War, significantly impacting Lebanon's internal and external political landscape.

